Nitin Kumar Sinha triumphs

Local favourite Nitin Kumar Sinha beat top seed and India No. 6 Vishnu Vardhan to lift the title in the eighth leg of the $5,000 Asian Tennis Tour here on Sunday.

The final was nicely poised at 6-7(10), 7-6(3) and Sinha was leading 30-15 in the first game of the decider, when Vishnu conceded the match.

In the opening set, Vishnu broke Sinha in the seventh game but got broken in the next. In the tie-breaker, Sinha was leading 5-2 before his experienced rival fought back to win it.

Sinha broke Vishnu in the first game of the second set and had the lead till Vishnu caught up in the 10th game. In the tie-breaker, Sinha was 4-3 up when Vishnu showed signs of a cramp and eventually lost the set.

The result: Final: Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (3), 30-15 (concd).