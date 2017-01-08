Mahak Jain wins title

CHANDIGARH: Mahak Jain jumped to a smart start for the season as she won the girls title in the ITF grade-3 junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Stadium on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Mahak, seeded No.1, defeated fourth seed Axana Mareen of Belgium 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

After rain had washed out play on Saturday, Mahak was perhaps relatively rusty at the start. After having won the grade-2 title in Japan in October, it was another morale-booster for the small-built Mahak, ranked 70 in the world.

In the boys final, however, Dhruv Sunish could not capitalise on winning the first set in the tie-breaker and was beaten 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-3 by Jack Draper of Britain.

Mahak will play the next grade-2 tournament in Delhi, in which she had finished runner-up to Zeel Desai last year. She is, in fact, waiting for the visa to go to the Australian Open and get a taste of Grand Slam competition.

The results (finals): Boys: Jack Draper (GBR) bt Dhruv Sunish 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-3.

Girls: Mahak Jain bt Axana Mareen (Bel) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. — Sports Bureau