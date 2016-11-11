Kirshan to meet Leston in final

Kirshan Hooda defeated K. Shashidhar 6-2, 6-0 to set up a title-clash with third-seeded Leston Vaz, who got the better of Boopathy Sakthivel 6-0, 6-1 in the other semifinal, at the Asian junior (under-14) tennis championship here on Thursday.
Other results (semifinals): Boys: Doubles: Manan Navlani & Arnav Pathange bt Aditya Chopra & Kartik Saxena 6-2, 6-1.
Girls: Singles: Yana Dhamija bt S. Sanjana 6-3, 7-5; Malikaa Marathe bt Shambhavi Tiwari 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: R. Srujana & Mushrath Anjum Shaik bt Aditi Narayan & Sagarika Ramesh Sonni 6-1, 7-5; Smriti Bhasin & Shambhavi Tiwari bt Abhilasha Bista & Tanisha Pranjal 6-1, 6-3.
