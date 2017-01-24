Tennis

Federer beats Zverev to reach Australian Open semifinal

Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning his Australian Open men’s singles quarterfinal match against Germany’s Mischa Zverev at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Four-time champion Roger Federer took apart Mischa Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2 with a clinical display of all-court tennis to reach his 13th Australian Open semifinal in 92 minutes on Tuesday.

Chasing his 18th grand slam title, and first since 2012, the 35-year-old Federer neutered his left-handed German opponent’s serve-and-volley game to set up a last-four meeting with fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Zverev had upset world number one and top seed Andy Murray in the fourth round but found Federer an altogether tougher proposition on Rod Laver Arena, losing the first set in 19 minutes before gradually finding the rhythm of the match.

The world number 50 contributed fully to an entertaining, if short, contest with his fine volleying and net play but Federer is no slouch in that department either and his 65th winner sent him into a 41st grand slam semifinal.

