Divesh fights his way past Nishant

Divesh Gahlot fought his way past compatriot Nishant 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) to set up a title clash against V.M. Sandeep in the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Friday.

Nishant and Sandeep won the doubles title by beating Tim Thomas Gauntlett and Hon Chun Lee of Hong Kong in straight sets.

The girls doubles final, featuring the Indian pair of Sarah Dev and Malikaa Marathe, will be played on Saturday.

The results:

Boys (semifinals): Divesh Gahlot bt Nishant Dabas 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3); V.M. Sandeep bt Hon Chun Lee (Hkg) 6-4, 6-2; Doubles (final): Dabas & Sandeep bt Tim Thomas Gauntlett & Lee (Hkg) 6-4, 6-4.

Girls (semifinals): Priska Madelyn Nugroho bt Alexandra Eala (Phi) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4; Thamonpan Jonglentrakul (Tha) bt Salakthip Ounmuang (Tha) 6-4, 6-4. — Special Correspondent

