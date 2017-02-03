Divesh fights his way past Nishant

Divesh Gahlot fought his way past compatriot Nishant 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) to set up a title clash against V.M. Sandeep in the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Friday.
Nishant and Sandeep won the doubles title by beating Tim Thomas Gauntlett and Hon Chun Lee of Hong Kong in straight sets.
The girls doubles final, featuring the Indian pair of Sarah Dev and Malikaa Marathe, will be played on Saturday.
The results:
Boys (semifinals): Divesh Gahlot bt Nishant Dabas 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3); V.M. Sandeep bt Hon Chun Lee (Hkg) 6-4, 6-2; Doubles (final): Dabas & Sandeep bt Tim Thomas Gauntlett & Lee (Hkg) 6-4, 6-4.
Girls (semifinals): Priska Madelyn Nugroho bt Alexandra Eala (Phi) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4; Thamonpan Jonglentrakul (Tha) bt Salakthip Ounmuang (Tha) 6-4, 6-4. — Special Correspondent
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor