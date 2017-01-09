Bautista Agut is Chennai Open champion

Roberto Bautista Agut does not have the air of a gifted tennis player. He does not seem to possess one stand-out big weapon either. What he has, though, is an ability to combine a broad set of not-so-spectacular skills into an effective combination.

On Sunday, in the Aircel Chennai Open final, Daniil Medvedev experienced the full impact of this as the Spaniard beat him 6-3, 6-4.

“I played a great final,” Bautista Agut said after his first triumph here and fifth Tour title overall. “It was my best match of the week. I recovered pretty well from the fact that I was losing by one set and 4-1 [in the quarterfinal against Mikhail Youzhny]. It feels great.”

Tactically, Bautista Agut played a sound match. It probably helped that he had earlier faced an opponent in a mould similar to Medvedev’s in Mikhail Youzhny; someone with an aggressive baseline style.

With a flatter stroke than most other grinders, Bautista Agut often hit deep. He drew Medvedev wide on the deuce court and sheared the ball across on the ad. The work on the ball and the angles meant that they were almost always beyond Medvedev’s strike zone.

The Spaniard also drew Medvedev into monotonous cross-court exchanges on the backhand. The Russian, never content with just staying in the rallies by playing conservative tennis, often went for a tempo-changing, point-ending winner but mostly erred.

It was not that Bautista Agut himself was never aggressive; his aggression was was calculated. He often fell back on his inside-out forehand. The way he positioned himself made it impossible to read and, on occasion, just as deceptively, he drove a few down the line too.

“He hits it a bit flat,” said Medvedev. “I like to hit the ball flat too but I didn’t get the time. He didn’t give me a free point, and was better at everything.”

Bautista Agut broke Medvedev just once each in both sets — in the fourth game of the first and the ninth game of the second. It proved enough as he did not allow Medvedev even a sniff on his service games, winning a whopping 84 per cent of the points.

Yet, Medvedev did not leave without charming the crowd. When presented chances — as few and far between as they were — he did do enough to herd Bautista Agut out of a point. The two holds to love in the second set conveyed that he was indeed capable of putting together a streak.

And once he even ended on the right side of a 30-shot rally, indicating his staying power.

“It’s never good to lose a tournament final,” said Medvedev, who will make his Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open.

“But if you’d asked me before hand if I would be happy with a final appearance here, I would have said yes.”

“Even if I lose 6-0, 6-0, just let me be here!” he added with a laugh.

For Bautista Agut, it was a similar start to the one he had last year when he won the title in Auckland. He will hope 2017 proves to be just as successful.

There has been some talk of his title having come rather easily, for he did not have to beat a single top-40 player all week. The loaded draws in Doha and Brisbane, the two competing events, added to the contrast.

Chennai can compete with neither the former’s money nor the latter’s geography, but that should not diminish the title. One can only beat the opponent in front of him, and Bautista Agut did that rather well.