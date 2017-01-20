Tennis

Adil bows out

Manacor (Spain): Wild card Adil Kalyanpur missed two setpoints and was beaten 6-0, 7-6(7) by eighth seed Omar Giacalone of Italy in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.

At 6-4 in the second set tie-break Adil, who trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy, missed the setpoints and saved a matchpoint thereafter before the Italian wound up the show.

The 17-year-old Adil, who will be training with the Indian Davis Cup team for the Asia-Oceania tie against New Zealand in Pune, had earned his first ATP singles point by winning the first round.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Manacor, Spain: Pre-quarterfinals: Omar Giacalone (Ita) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-0, 7-6(7).

$25,000 ITF women, Orlando, US: Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Jesika Maleckova (Cze) & Jessica Wacnik (US) bt Lisa Ponomar (Ger) & Dhruthi Venugopal 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Fatma Al Nabhani (Oma) & Sandra Samir (Egy) bt Nidhi Chilumula & Natasha Palha 6-1, 6-4.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:01:49 AM |

