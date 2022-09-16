Sharanya wins title

Sharanya receives the trophy from referee Anton D’Souza. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sharanya Gaware defeated second seed Sahira Singh 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the ₹100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Friday.

Sharanya did not drop a set in the tournament and beat top seed Himaanshika Singh 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Sahira, who also did not drop a set prior to the final, was unable to cope with the crafty game of Sharanya in the title round.

The results:

Singles (final): Sharanya Gaware bt Sahira Singh 6-3, 6-3; Semifinals: Sharanya bt Anahat Pannu 6-3, 6-0; Sahira bt Isha Budwal 6-4, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Sharanya bt Himaanshika Singh 6-4, 6-2; Anahat bt Tanushri Pandey 6-1, 7-5; Isha bt Poorvi Bhatt 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Sahira bt Gurleen Singh 6-0, 7-6(4).