Tennis relief fund raises $6 million

A relief fund set up by the international governing bodies of tennis to assist players hit by the coronavirus pandemic has raised more than $6 million, the ATP Tour said on Tuesday.

The ATP, WTA, four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation had all joined forces to create the fund designed to players ranked outside of the top 200 in the world in singles.

The funds will be distributed by the ATP and WTA and will target roughly 800 singles and doubles players from both tours.

Eligibility for cash from the funds will be determined by ranking and previous prize money earnings, the ATP said.

According to reports, each of the four Slam events chipped in $1 million each. The WTA and ATP Tours were also reported to have added $1 million each.