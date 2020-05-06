Sport

Tennis relief fund raises $6 million

A relief fund set up by the international governing bodies of tennis to assist players hit by the coronavirus pandemic has raised more than $6 million, the ATP Tour said on Tuesday.

The ATP, WTA, four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation had all joined forces to create the fund designed to players ranked outside of the top 200 in the world in singles.

The funds will be distributed by the ATP and WTA and will target roughly 800 singles and doubles players from both tours.

Eligibility for cash from the funds will be determined by ranking and previous prize money earnings, the ATP said.

According to reports, each of the four Slam events chipped in $1 million each. The WTA and ATP Tours were also reported to have added $1 million each.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 11:14:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis-relief-fund-raises-6-million/article31521238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY