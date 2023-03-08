ADVERTISEMENT

Four ITF men’s tennis tournaments lined up

March 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

After six women’s ITF tournaments and three Challengers for men, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has lined up four more men’s tournaments from next week.

The first three will be $25,000 ITF men’s events to be held in Delhi, Lucknow and Mysuru in that order from March 13. The fourth tournament will be a $15,000 ITF men’s tournament in Chennai.

So far this season, the women have had three $40,000 tournaments, one $25,000 event and three $15,000 tournaments, spread across Bengaluru, Bhopal, Pune, Jhajjar and Gurugram.

The three $130,000 Challengers were held in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, after the $713,495 ATP Tour event in Pune. There are also four ITF junior tournaments lined up from this week in Gurugram, Dehra Dun, Bhilai and Madurai.

