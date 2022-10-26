Tennis players face packed home schedule till year-end

ADVERTISEMENT

The professional tennis players, both men and women, will have a busy schedule competing at home till the end of the year.

Seven ITF pro events, two UTR events and two tennis leagues are packed in the two month period.

There are four ITF men’s events scheduled to be held in Delhi, Indore, Mumbai and Bhilai, starting from October 31, over a four-week span.

The first event in Delhi and the fourth in Bhilai will be $15,000 events. The second and third events in Indore and Mumbai will offer $25,000 prize money each.

The women’s events are scheduled to be held in Solapur, Navi Mumbai and Gwalior. the first two events, a regular feature in the calendar, and slated to be hosted back to back from December 12, will offer $25,000 each prize money, and the one in Gwalior will be a $15,000 event from December 26.

There are also two UTR pro tennis tournaments scheduled to be held in Delhi and Indore. The first one for women will be at the DLTA Complex from November 7 to 13, and the second for men at the Indore Tennis Club from December 18 to 25. The two events will offer $20,000 each in prize money, and will guarantee multiple matches, in a league cum knock-out format, for the professional players with international rank in the range of 200 to 2000.

That apart, there will be two leagues, the Pro Tennis League in Delhi from December 1 to 5, and the Tennis Premier League (TPL) in Pune from December 7 to 11.