Telugu Titans humble table-toppers Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League

Published - November 19, 2024 12:42 am IST - Noida

Telugu Titans defeat Haryana Steelers 49-27 in Pro Kabaddi League match despite missing Pawan Sehrawat

PTI

Players of the Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match in Noida on Monday (November 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Telugu Titans, despite missing their charismatic captain Pawan Sehrawat due to an injury, stunned table-toppers Haryana Steelers 49-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Noida on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Vijay Malik (8 points), raider Ashish Narwal, who completed a 'Super 10', and Shankar Gadai (5) and Sagar Sethpal (5) made useful contributions for the winners.

The Titans romped to an early lead as they dominated the Steelers in the early exchanges.

In the absence of Sehrawat, Narwal took charge of the raiding department, while a combined defensive performance inflicted an early 'all out' on the Haryana Steelers. The Steelers were trailing by six points 10 minutes into the game.

An 'all out' soon followed as the Titans extended their lead to 23-11 at the end of 20 minutes.

With Vijay Malik taking charge of the game, a third ‘all out’ followed.

With the Haryana Steelers trailing by 15 points and just 10 minutes remaining on the clock, it was an uphill task for the table-toppers.

Narwal completed a well-earned 'Super 10' while Sagar completed his 'High 5' as the Titans won the match with ease.

