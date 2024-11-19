 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Titans humble table-toppers Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League

Telugu Titans defeat Haryana Steelers 49-27 in Pro Kabaddi League match despite missing Pawan Sehrawat

Published - November 19, 2024 12:42 am IST - Noida

PTI
Players of the Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match in Noida on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Players of the Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match in Noida on Monday (November 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Telugu Titans, despite missing their charismatic captain Pawan Sehrawat due to an injury, stunned table-toppers Haryana Steelers 49-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Noida on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Vijay Malik (8 points), raider Ashish Narwal, who completed a 'Super 10', and Shankar Gadai (5) and Sagar Sethpal (5) made useful contributions for the winners.

The Titans romped to an early lead as they dominated the Steelers in the early exchanges.

In the absence of Sehrawat, Narwal took charge of the raiding department, while a combined defensive performance inflicted an early 'all out' on the Haryana Steelers. The Steelers were trailing by six points 10 minutes into the game.

An 'all out' soon followed as the Titans extended their lead to 23-11 at the end of 20 minutes.

With Vijay Malik taking charge of the game, a third ‘all out’ followed.

With the Haryana Steelers trailing by 15 points and just 10 minutes remaining on the clock, it was an uphill task for the table-toppers.

Narwal completed a well-earned 'Super 10' while Sagar completed his 'High 5' as the Titans won the match with ease.

Published - November 19, 2024 12:42 am IST

Related Topics

kabaddi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.