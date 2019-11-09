Tejaswini books Tokyo ticket

Tejaswini Sawant won the Olympic quota in the women’s rifle 3-position event by qualifying for the final with an impressive score of 1171 in the Asian shooting championship on Saturday.

It was the third in the ongoing championship after Deepak Kumar (men’s rifle 3-position) and Chinki Yadav (women’s 25-metre sports pistol).

The results: Men: 25m centre fire pistol: 1. Han Daeyoon (Kor) 588; 2. Gurpreet Singh 586; 3. Kim Junhong (Kor) 586; 8. Yogesh Singh 574; 9. Adarsh Singh 570; Team: 1. China 1743; 2. Korea 1743; 3. India 1730.

Women: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Shi Mengyao (Chn) 457.9 (1178); 2. Yesugen Oyunbat (Mgl) 457.0 (1169); 3. Shiori Hirata (Jpn) 445.9 (1169); 4. Tejaswini Sawant 435.8 (1171); 13. Kajal Saini 1167; 16. Gaayathri Nithyanandam 1165. MQS: Sunidhi Chauhan 1164; Team: 1. China 3520 AR; 2. Iran 3505; 3. India 3503.

Junior men: 25m sports pistol: 1. Nikita Chiryukin (Kaz) 587; 2. Cao Jiahao (Chn) 582; 3. Youn Jaeyeon (Kor) 581; 4. Dilshaan Kelley 580; 5. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 579; 9. Miteshkumar Gohil 571; Team: 1. Korea 1736; 2. India 1730; 3. China 1726.

10m air pistol: Aadhya Tayal 238.9 (567); 2. Shikha Narwal 237.8 (567); 3. Gong Xinyuan (Chn) 216.9 (564); 8. Rhythm Sangwan 112.6 (562); Team: 1. India 1696; 2. China 1691; 3. Korea 1682.