Tejas scalps four

BENGALURU

Tejas Vivek's four-wicket haul (4/11) and Ishaan Nayak's 44 were instrumental in Magadi CA's seven-wicket win over Kapil CC in an under-14 match in the Tiger Cup cricket tournament on Tuesday.

The scores:

U-14: Kapil 90 in 24.1 overs (Prathyush Shetty 3/24, Tejas Vivek 4/11) lost to Magadi CA 92/3 in 14.1 overs (Ishaan Nayak 44, Jayan 31).

U-12: PES 132/7 in 30 overs (Aniket 39) bt SRCA 65 in 21.4 overs (Atharv Sahu 3/11).

Goalless draw

Parikram FC played out a 0-0 draw with HAL FC in the BDFA A-division league championship on Tuesday.

Sree Gajanana posts win

Sree Gajanana FC defeated Bangalore Mars FC 3-1 in the BDFA B-division league championship on Tuesday.

The results: Sree Gajanana 3 (Kalavanan 21, B. Gobinath 52, Alagaraswamy 59) bt Bangalore Mars 1 (R. Robinson 32).

Easy for FootLongs

FootLongs FC notched up a comfortable 3-0 win over Blues Football FC in the KSFA C-division league championship on Tuesday.

The results: Alchemy International 3 (Elvis 6, Sahil Suresh Lamani 14, Shestarjune Lyngkhoi 53) bt BPSS 1 (Stallion 60); FootLongs 3 (Nikhil Jude Mohan 39, Bharath 46, S. Lakshminarayana 53) bt Blues Football 0.

Ramar passes away Capt. P. Ramar, former Karnataka state basketball player and coach of the Indian men's basketball team, passed away on Tuesday. He was 75.

Ramar represented the erstwhile Mysuru state and later on coached the State men's team to a bronze medal finish at the 1997 Senior Nationals. The Karnataka State Basketball Association condoled his death.