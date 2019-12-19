Teams arrive for series-deciding ODI

Players of both India and the West Indies teams arrived here on Thursday for the series-deciding third ODI, to be played at Cuttack on Sunday.
The players, along with the staff and management, were taken to a fortified hotel here amidst tight security by platoons of armed police force.
The match has generated a lot of enthusiasm among the fans here as the Men in Blue are coming after a 107-run victory in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. India won the T20I series 2-1.
The state police have made elaborate security arrangements here and in Cuttack. While the teams will stay here, they will travel to Cuttack for both practice and match on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
While West Indies is scheduled to have nets on Friday morning, the Indians will leave the hotel here for practice at around 1 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.