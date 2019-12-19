Teams arrive for series-deciding ODI

Players of both India and the West Indies teams arrived here on Thursday for the series-deciding third ODI, to be played at Cuttack on Sunday.

The players, along with the staff and management, were taken to a fortified hotel here amidst tight security by platoons of armed police force.

The match has generated a lot of enthusiasm among the fans here as the Men in Blue are coming after a 107-run victory in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. India won the T20I series 2-1.

The state police have made elaborate security arrangements here and in Cuttack. While the teams will stay here, they will travel to Cuttack for both practice and match on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

While West Indies is scheduled to have nets on Friday morning, the Indians will leave the hotel here for practice at around 1 p.m.