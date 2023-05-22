ADVERTISEMENT

Team MRF Tyres dominates Rally of Poland from start to finish 

May 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Team MRF Tyres took a dominant victory in the third round of the FIA European Rally Championship with Martins Sesks and Renars Francis putting on a masterclass in the ORLEN Rally of Poland.

The Latvian duo started the day with a lead of 8.2 seconds and proved untouchable throughout the day. They took a further four stage wins and pulled their lead out to almost 40 seconds in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. It was the duo’s first win of the season and the second of their career.

“The Team MRF Tyres car was unbelievable this weekend. The MRF Tyres were just fantastic through the rally and gave me the confidence to push through! I am thrilled to take my second win in the FIA ERC,” said Martins Sesks said. “I would like to thank the team and everyone back in India for making this happen. Rally Poland was something special and I am looking forward to getting back to Latvia for the next round,” he added.

Efren Llarena, Denis Radstrom, Pontus Tidemand and Simone Campedelli were the other point scorers for team MRF Tyres. Team MRF Tyres continues to lead the teams championship, while Sesks moves to second in the driver’s.

Clinical performance: Renars Francis and Martins Sesks winners of the Rally of Poland.

Related Topics

motorsport

