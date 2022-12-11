Team MRF Tyres wins European Rally championship award

December 11, 2022 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Team MRF Tyres received the European Rally Championship 2022 award at the FIA prize distribution gala in Bologna on Saturday. Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Ltd., received the winning team award, while Efren Llarena received the winning driver title and Sara Fernandez the winning co-driver titles for the European Rally Championship. Javier Pardo of Team MRF Tyres was the runner-up in the European Rally Championships 2022.

Speaking later, Arun Mammen said it was a landmark moment as the team had gained success in a very short while, having entered the ERC only in 2020. “This win means a lot to the team of MRF men and women back in the factories and India. We hope that this is the first of many to come,” he said.

