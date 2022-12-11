Team MRF Tyres wins European Rally championship award

December 11, 2022 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Efren Llaren and Sara Fernandez win driver and co-driver awards

Sports Bureau

Mr Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director MRF Ltd, flanked by Efren Llaren and Sara Fernandez. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Team MRF Tyres received the European Rally Championship 2022 award at the FIA prize distribution gala in Bologna on Saturday. Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Ltd., received the winning team award, while Efren Llarena received the winning driver title and Sara Fernandez the winning co-driver titles for the European Rally Championship. Javier Pardo of Team MRF Tyres was the runner-up in the European Rally Championships 2022.

Speaking later, Arun Mammen said it was a landmark moment as the team had gained success in a very short while, having entered the ERC only in 2020. “This win means a lot to the team of MRF men and women back in the factories and India. We hope that this is the first of many to come,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US