Team MRF Tyres wins European Rally championship award

December 11, 2022 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Mr Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director MRF Ltd, flanked by Efren Llaren and Sara Fernandez.

Team MRF Tyres received the European Rally Championship 2022 award at the FIA prize distribution gala in Bologna on Saturday. Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Ltd., received the winning team award, while Efren Llarena received the winning driver title and Sara Fernandez the winning co-driver titles for the European Rally Championship. Javier Pardo of Team MRF Tyres was the runner-up in the European Rally Championships 2022.

Speaking later, Arun Mammen said it was a landmark moment as the team had gained success in a very short while, having entered the ERC only in 2020. “This win means a lot to the team of MRF men and women back in the factories and India. We hope that this is the first of many to come,” he said.

