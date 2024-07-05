GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Team India’s victory parade: 11 sustain injuries, admitted to hospital

Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on July 4 evening.

Updated - July 05, 2024 10:36 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 10:28 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Massive crowd of fans during the Indian T20 cricket team’s World Cup 2024 victory parade, at Vijay Merchant Pavilion in Mumbai on Thursday, May 4, 2024.

Massive crowd of fans during the Indian T20 cricket team’s World Cup 2024 victory parade, at Vijay Merchant Pavilion in Mumbai on Thursday, May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy after a massive crowd gathered along the route of the victory parade of the T-20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in South Mumbai, an official said on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Also read: PM Modi hosts T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team

Nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding. They are now in a stable condition, said the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals.

Officials said one fan was taken to the government-run St George’s Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and was allowed to go after primary care. Another person was taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai and discharged after treatment.

Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening. This led to a stampede-like situation, an official said.

Police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to avoid any untoward incident.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar appreciated his force for effectively managing the crowd during the victory parade.

“A special appreciation to all my officers & staff of @MumbaiPolice for the exceptional crowd management at Marine Drive today amid the rains,” Mr. Phansalkar wrote in his official X handle.

“We made sure it remains a special moment for our Champions & the fans. Also thank you Mumbaikars, for your cooperation. We made it happen together!,” he added in the post.

T20 World Cup 2024 / sports event / Mumbai

