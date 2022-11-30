Tatal Steel Chess: Perfect day for Mamedyarov and Dzagnidze

November 30, 2022 11:01 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Kolkata

She was on 9/9 in Chennai. Just three months later, in another Indian city, Poland’s Oliwia Kiolbasa is on 0/3. Sport is like that, of course, as the footballers of Argentina and Germany would also testify.

If the woman who stunned the world at the Chess Olympiad in August lost all her games on the opening day of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament, another won all hers.

Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia thus emerged as the early leader in the inaugural edition of the women’s event here on Tuesday.

Kiolbasa was, in fact, one of her victims. Her other wins came against Indians B. Savitha Shri and R. Vaishali. The host’s best bet, Koneru Humpy, had a fairly good day, on which she faced a Ukrainian in every game. The score read Humpy 2 Ukraine 1.

Important win

The former World rapid champion scored an important win against Anna Muzychuk, drew with her younger sister Mariya and Anna Ushenina. With two points, she is among the four players in the second position.

The open event also has a leader with a perfect score in Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan.

Following him a point behind is the Indian duo of Arjun Erigaisi, the defending champion, and Nihal Sarin.

The results (third round):

Open: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 1.5 bt Hikaru Nakamura (US) 0.5; Vidit Gujrathi 1 lost to Nihal Sarin 2; D. Gukesh 1.5 drew with Arjun Erigaisi 2. S.P. Sethuraman 0.5 lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Ira) 1.5; Wesley So (US) 1.5 lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 3.

Women: Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr) 2 drew with Koneru Humpy 2; B. Savitha Shri 0.5 drew with Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 1; R. Vaishali 1.5 bt Vantika Agrawal 1.

Oliwia Kiolbasa (Pol) 0 lost to Nana Dzagnidze (Geo) 3; Anna Ushenina (Ukraine) 2 drew with Dronavalli Harika 2.