Tata Steel Kolkata 25K event countdown starts

November 29, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Sports Bureau

The countdown for the eighth edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K stared at one of the city’s iconic landmarks, Victoria Memorial, with the launch of the Race-day Tee on Wednesday.

The route of the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race has been carefully crafted to cover some of the city’s majestic sights. The race will start and end at the Red Road.

The event, which will be run on December 17, has former World Champion in 110m hurdles Colin Jackson as the international event ambassador.

The race will also have Indian and international athletes, fitness enthusiasts and amateurs competing in different categories.

