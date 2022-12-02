Tata Steel Chess: Nihal Sarin, Anna Ushenina emerge champions

December 02, 2022 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Nihal Sarin

If it was Arjun Erigaisi last year, it is Nihal Sarin this year — the teenaged Indian champion at the Tata Steel Chess India at the National Library here on Thursday.

Interestingly, Arjun spoiled Nihal’s party a bit in the end, winning their final round game with what turned out to be some remarkably precise preparation, but the latter had already pocketed the top prize in the rapid section. Arjun finished runner-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Ushenina

Round to spare

Nihal, in fact, won the tournament with a round to spare. “It’s easily my best performance,” said the 18-year-old from Thrissur, Kerala.

Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina emerged the champion in the women’s event after winning both her tie-breaker games against Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I think I should only play in India,” she said smiling, referring to the gold medal the Ukraine women’s won at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai three months ago.

The results (Indians unless specified): Open: Ninth round: S.P. Sethuraman 2 lost to Hikaru Nakamura (US) 4.5; Wesley So (US) 4 bt D. Gukesh 4.5; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 4.5 drew with Vidit Gujrathi 4.5; Parham Maghsoodloo (IRI) 4 drew with Nodiberk Abdusattarov (Uzb) 4.5; Arjun Erigaisi 6 bt Nihal Sarin 6.5.

Standings: 1. Nihal, 2. Arjun, 3-7. Vidit, Nakamura, Gukesh, Mamedyarov and Abdusattorov; 8-9. Maghsoodloo and Wesley; 10. Sethuraman.

Women: Ninth round: Oliwia Kiolbasa (Pol) 4.5 bt Koneru Humpy 5; Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 6.5 drew with R. Vaishali 5; D. Harika 5.5 bt B. Savitha Shri 1; Nana Dagnidze (Geo) 6.5 drew with Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr) 5; Vantika Agrawal 3 bt Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 3.

Tie-breaker: Nana Dzagnidze lost to Anna Ushenina 0-2.

Standings: 1-2. Ushenina and Dzagnidze; 3. Harika, 4-6. Mariya, Humpy and Vaishali; 7. Kiolbasa 4.5; 8-9. Vantika and Anna; 10. Anna and Savitha.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US