Tata Steel Chess: Nihal Sarin, Anna Ushenina emerge champions

December 02, 2022 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar
If it was Arjun Erigaisi last year, it is Nihal Sarin this year — the teenaged Indian champion at the Tata Steel Chess India at the National Library here on Thursday.

Interestingly, Arjun spoiled Nihal’s party a bit in the end, winning their final round game with what turned out to be some remarkably precise preparation, but the latter had already pocketed the top prize in the rapid section. Arjun finished runner-up.

Round to spare

Nihal, in fact, won the tournament with a round to spare. “It’s easily my best performance,” said the 18-year-old from Thrissur, Kerala.

Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina emerged the champion in the women’s event after winning both her tie-breaker games against Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze.

“I think I should only play in India,” she said smiling, referring to the gold medal the Ukraine women’s won at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai three months ago.

The results (Indians unless specified): Open: Ninth round: S.P. Sethuraman 2 lost to Hikaru Nakamura (US) 4.5; Wesley So (US) 4 bt D. Gukesh 4.5; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 4.5 drew with Vidit Gujrathi 4.5; Parham Maghsoodloo (IRI) 4 drew with Nodiberk Abdusattarov (Uzb) 4.5; Arjun Erigaisi 6 bt Nihal Sarin 6.5.

Standings: 1. Nihal, 2. Arjun, 3-7. Vidit, Nakamura, Gukesh, Mamedyarov and Abdusattorov; 8-9. Maghsoodloo and Wesley; 10. Sethuraman.

Women: Ninth round: Oliwia Kiolbasa (Pol) 4.5 bt Koneru Humpy 5; Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 6.5 drew with R. Vaishali 5; D. Harika 5.5 bt B. Savitha Shri 1; Nana Dagnidze (Geo) 6.5 drew with Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr) 5; Vantika Agrawal 3 bt Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 3.

Tie-breaker: Nana Dzagnidze lost to Anna Ushenina 0-2.

Standings: 1-2. Ushenina and Dzagnidze; 3. Harika, 4-6. Mariya, Humpy and Vaishali; 7. Kiolbasa 4.5; 8-9. Vantika and Anna; 10. Anna and Savitha.

