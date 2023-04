April 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

JALANDHAR

Tanishq Jadhav and Ruma Gaikaiwari won the boys and girls’ titles respectively in the AITA National Series under-18 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy in Jalandhar.

The results (finals):

Boys: Tanishq Jadhav bt Madhav Sharma 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Rian Sharma & Manish Yadav bt Tanishq Jadhav & Chandan Shivaraj 6-1, 7-5.

Girls: Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Divya Sharma 6-4, 6-4; Doubles: Ruma Gaikaiwari & Divya Ungrish bt Abhilipsa Mallick & Gia Alana Pereira 6-3, 6-2.