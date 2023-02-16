ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu records 32-0 win over Andaman & Nicobar

February 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Sports Bureau

Tamil Nadu recorded a resounding 32-0 win over Andaman & Nicobar in the league phase of the Hockey India senior National women’s championship at Kakinada on Thursday. Sabarimaharimathanana scored nine goals for the winner.

In another match, Maharashtra posted a comfortable 7-0 win over Puducherry.

The results:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tamil Nadu 32 (S. Soniya 7, Malarvizhi 2, Sabarimaharimathanana 9, Leemaroshni 3, Nandini Krishnamurthy 3, S. Jayapratha, Janani, Nishanthini, S. Santhanamary, S. Priyanga) bt Andaman & Nicobar 0.

Maharashtra 7 (Akansha Singh, S.A. Kajal, N.S. Manashri, Lalhlunmawii, B.S. Shalini, S.S. Shivani) bt Puducherry 0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport / Hockey

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US