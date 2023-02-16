Tamil Nadu records 32-0 win over Andaman & Nicobar

February 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Tamil Nadu recorded a resounding 32-0 win over Andaman & Nicobar in the league phase of the Hockey India senior National women’s championship at Kakinada on Thursday. Sabarimaharimathanana scored nine goals for the winner.

In another match, Maharashtra posted a comfortable 7-0 win over Puducherry.

The results:

Tamil Nadu 32 (S. Soniya 7, Malarvizhi 2, Sabarimaharimathanana 9, Leemaroshni 3, Nandini Krishnamurthy 3, S. Jayapratha, Janani, Nishanthini, S. Santhanamary, S. Priyanga) bt Andaman & Nicobar 0.

Maharashtra 7 (Akansha Singh, S.A. Kajal, N.S. Manashri, Lalhlunmawii, B.S. Shalini, S.S. Shivani) bt Puducherry 0.

