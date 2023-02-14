HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu bows out

Sports Bureau

February 14, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Keerthivasan K 2571

CHENNAI

The top four seeded teams scored emphatic victories to enter the u-19 youth boys’ semifinals in the UTT 84th Inter-State National youth and junior National championships here on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu bowed out of the medal reckoning, losing to second seed Uttar Pradesh 1-3 in the quarterfinals.

The results (team):

Youth Boys u-19: Quarterfinals: West Bengal bt Karnataka 3-1; Maharashtra bt Telangana 3-1; Delhi bt Manipur 3-0; UP bt Tamil Nadu 3-1 (Sarth Mishra bt S. Preyesh Raj 11-5, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6, Divyansh Srivastava bt Varun Ganesh 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, Akshat Tyagi lost to P.B. Abhinand 11-5, 4-11, 11-13, 8-11, Divyansh Srivastava bt S. Preyesh Raj 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9).

