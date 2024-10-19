Tamil Nadu U-19 women’s team makes history with stunning triumph

The Tamil Nadu under-19 women’s team made history by winning the BCCI Women’s under-19 T20 tournament for the first time. They defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets in a low-scoring match at Lahli, Haryana on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu about the stunning victory, the TN U-19 women’s team manager Pushpa Sathyanarayanan said, “These young girls, fuelled by their passion for the game and determination, have showcased exceptional talent and teamwork throughout the tournament. The TNCA girls cricket team’s journey to victory has been nothing short of inspiring. The players’ unwavering commitment, coupled with the unwavering support of the coaches, parents, and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, has been instrumental in their success.” she said.

“This triumph is not just a victory for the team, but a celebration of women’s cricket in Tamil Nadu. This is a dream come true for all of us. The Under-19 girls cricket team members would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the TNCA for their unwavering support and their motive to develop women’s cricket in the region,” said Sathyanarayanan.

The scores (final): Uttar Pradesh 67 in 19.2 overs (Janlin Chandra 4/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 68/6 in 19.1 overs.

