GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu U-19 women’s team makes history with stunning triumph

They defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets in a low-scoring match at Lahli, Haryana on October 18

Published - October 19, 2024 04:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu women’s Under-19 team covered itself in glory with a memorable victory.

Tamil Nadu women’s Under-19 team covered itself in glory with a memorable victory. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu under-19 women’s team made history by winning the BCCI Women’s under-19 T20 tournament for the first time. They defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets in a low-scoring match at Lahli, Haryana on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu about the stunning victory, the TN U-19 women’s team manager Pushpa Sathyanarayanan said, “These young girls, fuelled by their passion for the game and determination, have showcased exceptional talent and teamwork throughout the tournament. The TNCA girls cricket team’s journey to victory has been nothing short of inspiring. The players’ unwavering commitment, coupled with the unwavering support of the coaches, parents, and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, has been instrumental in their success.” she said.

“This triumph is not just a victory for the team, but a celebration of women’s cricket in Tamil Nadu. This is a dream come true for all of us. The Under-19 girls cricket team members would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the TNCA for their unwavering support and their motive to develop women’s cricket in the region,” said Sathyanarayanan.

The scores (final): Uttar Pradesh 67 in 19.2 overs (Janlin Chandra 4/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 68/6 in 19.1 overs.

Published - October 19, 2024 04:19 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.