Tamil Nadu stutters before beating Telangana at the UTT 84th Inter-State table tennis championships

February 08, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The top-ranked and seeded teams from Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala booked their second-stage spots in the youth girls u-19 team events of the UTT 84th Inter-State National (junior & youth) table tennis championships here on Wednesday. Host Tamil Nadu dropped a tie to Telangana before overcoming the neighbouring state 3-1.

With the truck carrying Stag equipment, including flooring and tables, breaking down on Tuesday morning midway, the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) officials had to arrange for Stag tables and balls from local sources so that the matches in u-19 team events could proceed unhindered.

Udayanidhi Stalin, the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the championships.

Important results:

Group A: Maharashtra bt Goa 3-0 & Pondicherry 3-0.

Group B: Haryana bt Andhra Pradesh 3-0 & Daman & Diu 3-0.

Group C: Karnataka bt Madhya Pradesh 3-0 & Uttarakhand 3-0.

Group D: West Bengal bt Chandigarh 3-0 and Assam 3-0.

Group E: Tamil Nadu bt Jharkhand 3-0 & Telangana 3-1.

Group F: Delhi bt Himachal Pradesh 3-0 & Rajasthan 3-0.

Group G: Kerala bt Odisha 3-0 & Bihar 3-0.

Group H: Gujarat bt Punjab 3-0; UP bt Chhattisgarh 3-0; Punjab bt Chhattisgarh 3-0.