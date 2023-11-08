Tamil Nadu Sports Science International Conclave concludes

November 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The two-day Tamil Nadu Sports Science International Conclave 2023 (TASCon 2023) concluded with the panel discussion ‘Namma Champions - Scaling new heights in sports’ here on Wednesday.

The panel discussion featured paddler Sharath Kamal (Khel Ratna awardee), shooter Elavenil Valarivan (2023 ISSF World Cup gold medal-winner), tennis player Prithvi Sekhar (2017 deaflympics bronze-medallist), and skater Aarathy Kasturi Raj (2022 Asian Games bronze-medallist).

The discussion was moderated by Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary-Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Talking about the indispensability of sports science in a modern athlete’s career, Sharath Kamal said that he’s become well aware of sports science in the last eight years. “The last eight years, there’s been a clear process in terms of training, physical fitness, mental fitness, and nutrition.”

Aarathy said that she got exposed to the impact of sports science after she recovered from severe COVID-19 infection.

“It’s a lot of people around the coach also who make a lot of impact in an athlete’s life. For me, I think I got exposed a little late. But I’m still grateful. The whole team is very, very important in an athlete’s life. And sports science is part of an athlete’s life.”

Elavenil said that sports science “expedited” her career growth.