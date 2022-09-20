Tamil Nadu Sports Roundup

Team Ramco. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramco defeated New Star by 80 runs in the final of the Virudhunagar DCA league entry knockout cricket tournament. Both the teams have qualified for the Virudhunagar DCA second division league.

Final scores: Ramco 154/8 in 25 overs (Arun Kumar 51, Ranjith 3/28) bt New Star 74 in 24.4 overs (Durgaiyandi 3/16).

Semifinals:

Ramco 156/7 in 25 overs (Singaraj 41, Vinoth Bala 3/28) bt AAA 84/8 in 25 overs (Durgaiyandi 3/16).

Assault Guys 43 in 17.4 overs (Ponraj 3/4, Samidurai 3/22) lost to New Star 45/1 in 7.1 overs.

Tamil Nadu State women’s chess championship

The Tiruvarur District Chess Association will conduct the ONGC 51st Tamil Nadu State women’s chess championship at Thirumathi Rasammal Thirumana Arangam here from October 5 to 9. Call R.K. Balagunasekaran on 944211 5117 for details.