Tamil Nadu girls defeat Chhattisgarh the Junior National Basketball Championships

January 25, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tamil Nadu will take on Madhya Pradesh at the quarterfinals for the 72nd Junior National Basketball Championships scheduled for Thursday

Tamil Nadu girls continued their unbeaten run with a 97-60 defeat of Chhattisgarh on the concluding day of the second round matches at the 72nd Junior National Basketball Championships here on Wednesday. In the quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday, Tamil Nadu will take on Madhya Pradesh. The results: Men: Rajasthan 86 (Ayush Choudhary 28, Mohit 14) bt Mizoram 50 (Lalrinhlua 12); Chandigarh 67 (Abhishek 16, Udhit Ravish 14, Himanshu 13) bt Tamil Nadu 59 (S. Pragalathan 20, B. Subin Vel 14); Madhya Pradesh 79 (Bhagat Singh 20, Vikas Sharma 18) bt Punjab 69 (Shaibjit Singh 24, Harmonjot Singh Cheema 13); Uttar Pradesh 94 (Aman Kaushik 27, Kushal Singh 20, Harsh Dagar 19, Mohd. Kaif 18) bt Karnataka 66 (S. Sanketh 19 Nihal 17, N.M. Vishnu 15). Women: Punjab 72 (Manmeet Kaur 22, Kavya Singla 17, Karanveer Kaur 17) bt Kerala 47; Maharashtra 68 (Ananya Bhavsar 26, Gunjan Mantri 15, Richa Ravi 13) bt Madhya Pradesh 58 (Khushi Pal Singh 25, Osheen Singh 15); Tamil Nadu 97 (K. Satya 30, R. Deepthi 24, A. Nitika 16) bt Chhattisgarh 60 (D. Kirti 20, Moni Adla 16, Riya Pramod 10); Uttar Pradesh 87 (Shimla Gupta 26, Aanavi Anand 22, Vidhi Yadav 15) bt Chandigarh 54 (Arpita Dey 15, Anshu 11). ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics sport / basketball

