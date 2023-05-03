ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation to be launched on May 8

May 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin interacting with a member of the gathering at the announcement of the launch of the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking on the occasion of the announcement of the launch of the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation at the Hyatt Regency here on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation (TNCF), an initiative to partner with citizens and corporates to revamp sports in the State, will be launched on May 8, it was announced at an interactive event here on Wednesday.

The Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin took inputs from the industry and corporate leaders, most of whom also announced that they will donate to the foundation.

The foundation’s mission includes identifying, nurturing, and supporting sportspersons and putting in place state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and sporting amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said: “TNCF is a unique initiative and platform to channelise the contributions of industries, companies, and organisations to re-energize the sporting ecosystem of Tamil Nadu in its entirety. TNCF will be a registered company with appropriate administrative structure.”

Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary to TN government- Youth Welfare and Sports, said that ₹3 crore from the government corpus has been pledged for the foundation.

Mano Thangaraj, the Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, and S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary to TN government-Industries, also spoke on the occasion.

J. Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary-Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), proposed the vote of thanks.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) President Ashok Sigamani and SDAT Vice Chairman N. Ramachandran were also present.

