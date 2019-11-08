Talking Tactics: Why Klopp has been Guardiola’s nemesis

Pressing traps and counter-pressing schemes

Both tactical masterminds get their players to press (systematically close down the opponent in possession in order to win the ball) and counter-press (press the press i.e. systematically close down the player who has won the ball in order to get it back).

But they use it for different purposes, as Marti Perarnau, author of Pep Confidential, writes. Guardiola’s sides win the ball, use a low-risk pass backwards and restart the build-up. Klopp’s sides attack, aiming to capitalise on nicking the ball high up. This causes Guardiola trouble — because his sides spread wide in possession, to stretch the opposition, they are vulnerable to being caught out after losing the ball.

Klopp has found success with two ploys in particular. One involves harrying the opposition defence in central areas, simultaneously blocking the wide passing lanes. The intent is to force a turn-over and attack the space behind the defence. Another ploy is to spray the ball long from the back, bypassing Guardiola’s midfield, to an area where Klopp’s side outnumbers the opposition. The idea is not to win the header, but press and, if needed, counter-press the defence as it tries to secure the ball.

Speed of transition

Winning the ball in advanced areas is excellent, but the key to transforming it into a shot on goal is the speed of transition: the offensive actions, once the ball has been won (after pressing) or won back (after counter-pressing), should not permit the defence time to recover and reorganise.

This requires foot-speed (which Liverpool’s forwards have in plenty) and rapid decision-making and combination play (which Klopp drills on the training ground).

Against Guardiola’s sides, Klopp sets his team up to play even more directly: a Sky Sports report found that Liverpool averages 2.68 passes per passage against City in the Premier League, compared with 4.13 passes per passage against others. But it advances the ball farther despite the shorter passing sequence — 15 metres on average per passage against City, compared with 10 metres against others.

Also, Liverpool, in one of these games, had 36% of the ball but spent 56% of its time in the City half. Clearly, it does more with less and does it at a disconcerting pace.

Isolation play

Klopp has disrupted Guardiola’s plans by isolating essential City players in various ways. Fernandinho, crucial in the build-up as the deepest midfielder, has often found himself the subject of an ambush: when City plays out from the back, Liverpool leaves Fernandinho open but blocks other passing lanes. His receiving the ball is a trigger for a central midfielder to pressure him before he can turn. Unstable touches and mislaid passes can ensue. Fernandinho’s safest option — a pass back to the ’keeper — is also not without risk, because of the number of Liverpool players in proximity. Kevin De Bruyne, on the other hand, has had to deal with being man-marked. In December 2016, Jordan Henderson dogged him so closely that the Belgian failed to create a single chance from open play.

Pep’s responses

So, what solutions has Guardiola found? In the 5-0 home win in 2017, he switched from a 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 to a 3-5-2 — three at the back “to control [Liverpool’s] counter-attacks”, with marauding wing-backs Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy tasked with pumping in crosses.

Guardiola has also devised other ways of having a spare man at the back to deal with Liverpool’s offensive transitions — he has used asymmetric full-backs, with one advancing and the other staying behind to form a back three with the centre-backs.

Indeed, he has benefited from a more conservative approach away from home: in games where City’s possession has ranged from 57 to 66% on the road against Liverpool, it has lost; when it has had between 47 and 51% of the ball, it has drawn (winning the Community Shield on penalties). Sitting deeper in compact lines, City has tried to limit Liverpool’s opportunities to attack the space behind it.

City has also borrowed from Liverpool’s playbook, using long balls to bypass the Reds midfield, forcing them to progress from the back. City’s dribblers have been encouraged to take opponents on one-on-one, with support behind to counter-press Liverpool and spring quick transitions of their own.

In short, Guardiola, in recent away matches, has been content with dominating moments; he hasn’t sought to dominate the ball.

Many of these themes will be reprised on Sunday — and there could be a few new ones, too. It promises to be another fascinating battle.