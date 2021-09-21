Taliban bans IPL broadcast

NEW DELHI

21 September 2021 22:12 IST

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist M. Ibrahim Momand had tweeted that IPL broadcast was banned by Taliban due to possible anti-islam contents during the match

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has banned the broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country over the presence of “female audience and spectators” in stadiums.

“Afghanistan national (TV) will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to live the matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-islam contents, girls dancing & the attendance of barred (sic) hair women in the (stadium) by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban,” former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) media manager and journalist M. Ibrahim Momand had tweeted when the IPL action resumed.

Advertising

Advertising