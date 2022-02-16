TAKHAR, JINCY AMONG 398 COACHES OFFERED APPOINTMENT BY SAI

SAI COACHES WHOSE CONTRACTS HAD ENDED ALSO REINDUCTED

The Sports Ministry has offered employment to almost 400 coaches across 21 disciplines at various levels.

Offered under the coaching scheme of the Sports Authority of India, the move is expected to not only strengthen the country’s sports coaching backbone but also bring in modern views through current and former sportspersons. Many of those offered employment are ex-international athletes and Arjuna awardees who have competed or won medals in elite competitions such as the World Championships and Olympics.

More than 100 of the 398 will be on deputation from PSUs and other government organisations as the MYAS attempts to provide 360 degrees support in athletes’ preparations for major competitions including Olympics 2024 and 2028.

The list includes four Arjuna Awardees, one Dhyanchand and Dronacharya Awardee each. Those who have completed their Diploma in Sports Coaching from NIS Patiala or a recognized Indian or foreign University have also been inducted while several SAI coaches whose contracts had ended have been recruited back as per their eligibility.

Among those joining are Bajrang Lal Takhar as rowing coach, Shilpi Sheoran as assistant wrestling coach, Jincy Phillip in athletics and Pranamika Borah in boxing.