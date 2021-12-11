Taimur and Flaming Fire catch the eye

Taimur and Flaming Fire caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 11) morning.

Inner sand

1000m: Sentinel (Rupesh), Darwin (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Hela (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. My Opinion (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Grand Accord (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Midas Touch (Bhawani), Pulverize (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former better. Lord Vader (Bhawani), Polaris (rb) 1-10, 600/42. They moved level freely. Trinket (Rupesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Animous (Rupesh), Kamaria (Nadeem) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Ladida (Rupesh), Aira (Bhawani) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level.

1400m: Juliette (Bhawani), Magistero (Rupesh) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former moved well and finished level. Sunlord (Dashrath), Minx (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished a length ahead.

Outer sand

1000m: Lord And Master (Chouhan) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Flaming Fire (Mosin), Air Power (Peter) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Parisian (Chouhan), Theon (Kirtish) 1-40, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: 2/y/os Time Test/She's Zoff (rb), Kimiko (Pradeep) 1-11, 600/42. Both jumped out well and ended level.

Noted at Pune (Dec.11)

Sand track

800m: Wayin (app) 57, 600/42. Easy. Zukor (rb), Istanbul (Zameer) 50, 600/37. Former was superior. Orchids (rb), Sky Hawk (Zameer) 50, 600/38. Former was easy while they finished level. Dali Swirl (Zameer), 2/y/o Kingda Ka/Magdalena (rb) 54, 600/41. They ended level.