Winning medals for India is priority: Manika

Amidst all the noise around her, India’s top woman paddler Manika Batra has been training hard in preparation for domestic and international tournaments with an eye on the 2022 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

In Chennai to spar with her mixed doubles partner G. Sathiyan for a series of World Table Tennis (WTT) tournaments in Muscat, Singapore, and Doha, the 26-year-old, ranked 50 in the world, spoke to The Hindu on her singles goals, playing with Sathiyan and legally taking on Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Joyful ride

Emphasising that her singles journey has been a “joyful ride”, Manika said: “I am going to pour in my heart and soul to want to see India being represented in the top 10 in ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) women’s singles.”

Manika said, with a busy year ahead — the 2022 Commonwealth & Asian Games — the training sessions were of paramount importance. “We need these sessions to help us understand better and work on technique.”

The reigning National champion said, “I would definitely love to win medals at the CWG & Asian Games but for that I need to remain focused and work hard. So at the moment, my current priority is to train well and I believe that will help me achieve my goal.”

Players’ interests

“My only intention”, in legally taking on the TTFI, elaborated Manika, “is to get protection for myself and all the hardworking players of India who should be allowed to perform and play for India. I have only one aim in life, and that’s to make India proud in the field of sports. The Sports Ministry and SAI have always been helpful to players and the sports scene is improving in our country.”