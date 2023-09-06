HamberMenu
Indian men’s team loses in the semifinals

September 06, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

Keerthivasan K 2571

PYEONGCHANG (SOUTH KOREA):

The third-seeded Indian men’s team went down to Chinese Taipei, seeded second, 0-3 in the semifinals of the 26th-ITTF Asian table tennis championships here on Tuesday.

In women’s singles, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale progressed to the second round with relatively facile victories. On the other hand, Manika Batra and Ayhika Mukherjee received first-round byes.

The results:

Team: Men, semifinals: Chinese Taipei bt India 3-0 (Chuang Chih-Yuan bt A. Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-6, 11-9; Lin Yun-Ju bt G. Sathiyan 11-5, 11-6, 12-10; Kao Cheng-Jui bt Harmeet Desai 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9).

Women, first round: Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Rahima Akter (Ban) 11-5, 11-5, 11-3; Sreeja Akula bt Sarvinoz Miraadkrova (Kaz) 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 11-4; Diya Chitale bt Fatemeh Yariseraji (IRI) 11-7, 11-4, 11-9.

table tennis

