Sports Bureau
India’s top woman paddler Manika Batra went down fighting to Romania’s Bernadette Szocs, ranked 17th in the world, 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana (Slovenia) on Friday.
July 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST
Sports Bureau
India’s top woman paddler Manika Batra went down fighting to Romania’s Bernadette Szocs, ranked 17th in the world, 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana (Slovenia) on Friday.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE