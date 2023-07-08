July 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Sports Bureau

India’s top woman paddler Manika Batra went down fighting to Romania’s Bernadette Szocs, ranked 17th in the world, 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana (Slovenia) on Friday.