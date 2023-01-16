TTAK to debar Ajins Saji from its competitions

January 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Table Tennis Association of Kerala (TTAK) has decided to debar Ajins Saji, the men’s singles winner of the EDTTA’s Ernakulam District championship, from all its tournaments in the coming season. Kerala has two table tennis associations, the TTAK which is recognised by the national body TTFI, and the Kerala Table Tennis Association which is recognised by the Kerala State Sports Council but not by the national association and this has created a lot of confusion among players. Incidentally, the EDTTA comes under the KTTA. “He played in our (TTAK) recent State championship in Alappuzha, he will be debarred from the TTAK in the coming season. Such people will not be allowed to play in any of TTAK’s competitions henceforth,” Michael Mathai, the secretary of the TTAK, told The Hindu on Monday. “If players who are registered with TTAK play in competitions conducted by other TT associations in Kerala, they will not be allowed to play in our tournaments.” The KTTA will conduct its State championship at the Regional Sports Centre here from January 28. Michael felt the Kerala Sports Council should find a solution to the issue instead of allowing it to run for a few years.