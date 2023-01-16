ADVERTISEMENT

TTAK to debar Ajins Saji from its competitions

January 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

KOCHI

Stan Rayan

The Table Tennis Association of Kerala (TTAK) has decided to debar Ajins Saji, the men’s singles winner of the EDTTA’s Ernakulam District championship, from all its tournaments in the coming season. Kerala has two table tennis associations, the TTAK which is recognised by the national body TTFI, and the Kerala Table Tennis Association which is recognised by the Kerala State Sports Council but not by the national association and this has created a lot of confusion among players. Incidentally, the EDTTA comes under the KTTA. “He played in our (TTAK) recent State championship in Alappuzha, he will be debarred from the TTAK in the coming season. Such people will not be allowed to play in any of TTAK’s competitions henceforth,” Michael Mathai, the secretary of the TTAK, told The Hindu on Monday. “If players who are registered with TTAK play in competitions conducted by other TT associations in Kerala, they will not be allowed to play in our tournaments.” The KTTA will conduct its State championship at the Regional Sports Centre here from January 28. Michael felt the Kerala Sports Council should find a solution to the issue instead of allowing it to run for a few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US