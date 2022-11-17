Manika upsets Xingtong, enters quarterfinals

November 17, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

Sports Bureau

India’s Manika Batra pulled off an 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9 upset win over Chen Xingtong of China, seeded four, in the women’s singles first round (round-of-16) match of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament on Bangkok on Wednesday.

Manika, ranked 44th in the world, played a fearless and consistent game to outwit the Chinese, ranked World No. 7. The Indian will next meet Chen Szu-Yu of Taipei, who edged out Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand 13-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-7.

Earlier in the day, G, Sathiyan bowed out in the first round, losing to Yukiya Uda of Japan 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 6-11 while Sharath Kamal was beaten by Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan, the fifth seed, 7-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6.

