Table tennis | Indian men advance while women falter

Published - October 10, 2024 02:36 am IST - ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN)

Sports Bureau

India outplayed host Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the men’s team event in the Asian team table tennis championships here on Wednesday. India will take on Chinese Taipei in the semifinals on Thursday.

Earlier, the Indian women’s team lost to Japan 3-1 in the semifinals. This is the first-ever medal for the women’s team in the championships, hosted by Asian Table Tennis Union. When it was hosted by Table Tennis Federation of Asia, the women’s team had bagged a bronze in 1960 in Bombay (now Mumbai). On the other hand, the Indian men’s team had clinched bronze in the previous two editions in 2021 (Doha) and 2023 (Pyeongchang, Korea).

The results:

Men (Quarterfinals): India bt Kazakhstan 3-1 (Manav Thakkar bt Kirill Gerassimenko 11-9, 11-7, 11-6; Harmeet Desai lost to Alan Kurmangaliyev 6-11, 5-11, 8-11; Sharath Kamal bt Aidos Kenzhigulov 11-4, 11-7, 12-10; Harmeet bt Kirill 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8).

Women (Semifinals): Japan bt India 3-1 (Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Miwa Harimoto 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11; Manika Batra bt Satsuki Odo 11-6, 11-5, 11-8; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Mima Ito 9-11, 4-11, 13-15; Manika lost to Miwa Harimoto 3-11, 11-6, 2-11, 3-11).

October 10, 2024

