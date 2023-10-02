Synthesis pulls of a commanding win in the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby 

October 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Trainer Rajesh Narredu’s top colt Synthesis, piloted by Suraj Narredu, won the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Monday’s (Oct. 2) races here. The winner is owned by Miss. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Atul N. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Balam Mohla.

This classic colt by Speaking Of Which out of Sana was racing comfortably in the fourth position till the bend and as the field entered the home straight, Synthesis drew away from the field and gave Suraj an armchair ride to win with a big margin of 11 lengths.

1. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. II): DOE A DEER (Shivansh) 1, Creative Force (Surya Prakash) 2, First Class (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Ok Boss (Ajay Kumar) 4. Not run: Mireya. Head, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 15.20s. ₹86 (w), 18, 51 and 13 (p). SHP: 178, THP: 71, SHW: 58 and 97, FP: 2,765, Q: 3,083, Tanala: 11,067. Favourite: First Class. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP: SHADOW OF THE MOON (S. Saqlain) 1, Blazing Gun (Akshay Kumar) 2, Exclusive Spark (Mohit Singh) 3 and Life Is Good (Md. Ismail) 4. 3-1/4, 3-1/4 and 2. 1m, 40.83s. ₹31 (w), 14, 10 and 24 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 67, SHW: 10 and 25, FP: 120, Q: 57, Tanala: 1,344. Favourite: Australia. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

3. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP: SIDDHARTH (Akshay Kumar) 1, Reigning Beauty (S. Saqlain) 2, Kings Best (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Nucleus (Mohit Singh) 4. Not run: Worcester. 2-1/2, 2-3/4 and Head. 1m, 26.97s. ₹24 (w), 12, 19 and 13 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 49, SHW: 15 and 41, FP: 145, Q: 110, Tanala: 324. Favourite: Siddharth. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP: ACROBAT (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 1, Enabling (Akshay Kumar) 2, Only My Way (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and True Icon (A. Imran Khan) 4. 6-1/2, 3 and 1/2. 1m, 54.29s. ₹35 (w), 13, 11 and 28 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 87, SHW: 17 and 10, FP: 63, Q: 23, Tanala: 655. Favourite: Enabling. Owner: Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

5. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. I): EXCLUSIVE LUCK ( Md. Ismail) 1, Salisbury (Mohit Singh) 2, Royal Pal (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Tripurari (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Fatuma. 2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 15.13s. ₹35 (w), 11, 49 and 15 (p). SHP: 186, THP: 36, SHW: 19 and 81, FP: 721, Q: 471, Tanala: 3,494. Favourite: Tripurari. Owners: Mr. G. Narasa Reddy & Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP: ASHOKA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Unsung Hero (Neeraj) 2, Beauty Blaze (Mohit Singh) 3 and Shazam (B. Nikhil) 4. 7-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.14s. ₹17 (w), 12, 32 and 28 (p). SHP: 90, THP: 73, SHW: 16 and 66, FP: 172, Q: 143, Tanala: 1,833. Favourite: Ashoka. Owners: Mr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. D. Netto. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

7. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA CUP: CANDY GIRL (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Star Glory (Suraj Narredu) 2, Kingston (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: Ashwa Morocco. 2, 3 and Head. 1m, 26.58s. ₹21 (w), 10, 12 and 24 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 54, SHW: 10 and 13, FP: 77, Q: 44, Tanala: 411. Favourite: Candy Girl. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

8. COROMANDEL GROMOR DECCAN DERBY (Gr. 1): SYNTHESIS(Speaking Of Which — Sana) (Suraj Narredu) 1, Truth (Pinson — Lady Be Good) (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 2, Galahad (Sir Cecil — Vadarousse) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Livermore (Speaking Of Which — Sherman Oaks) (S. Saqlain) 4. 11, 2 and 2. 2m, 5.56s. ₹20 (w), 10, 12 and 31 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 51, SHW: 10 and 37, FP: 90, Q: 53, Tanala: 1,031. Favourite: Synthesis. Owners: Miss Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Atul N. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

9. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP: MOON WALK (Shivansh) 1, Good Tidings (Mohit Singh) 2, Canterbury (S. Saqlain) 3 and Riffa (G. Naresh) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and Head. 1m, 30.83s. ₹176 (w), 50, 17 and 15 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 39, SHW: 42 and 26, FP: 2,690, Q: 720, Tanala: 14,189. Favourite: Forever Bond. Owner: Kr. Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹27, 010 (7 tkts.) & (ii) 1,724 (47 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 1,09, 998 (9 tkts.) & 30%: 468 (906 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 3,941 (57 tkts.); (ii) 7,257 (23 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1, 344 (21 tkts.); (ii) 1,188 (101 tkts.); (iii) 1,757 (52 tkts.).

