Skipper Panchal guides Gujarat to a five-wicket win over Andhra

V. V. Subrahmanyam
October 20, 2022 18:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Panchal scored a superbly-paced half-century. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Sports Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Priyank Panchal scored a superbly-paced half-century (59, 45b, 1x4, 4x6) to guide Gujarat to a five-wicket win over Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket championship’s Elite Group D match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target 130, Gujarat lost opener Urvil Patel (two), who hit pacer Harishankar Reddy straight to mid-off. Soon, left-arm spinner A. Lalith Mohan struck twice in quick succession to remove Priyesh Patel (12) and Saurav Chauhan, the latter smartly stumped by Srikar Bharat, to make it 46 for three in 6.5 overs.

But, to the dismay of the Andhra camp, Panchal exhibited wonderful stroke selection and smacked sixes at critical moments to put the pressure back on the opposition bowlers even as the other left-arm spinner, G. Manish, too bowled well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When Panchal was run-out (104 for five) in the 16 overs, Andhra could have entertained hopes of a comeback, but Ripal Patel hit two huge sixes, the second one went out of the ground, off pacer K.V. Sasikanth to finish the contest in style for Gujarat.

Earlier, the Andhra top order came a cropper, including captain Bharat (20, 15b, 1x4, 1x6) and Hanuma Vihari (6, 4b), after being asked to bat.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vihari started well, slashing pacer Chintan Gaja over the point region for a six, but was dismissed repeating the shot only to be caught in the deep in the same over.

The experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lured Bharat to play a pull straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder.

With the in-form Karan Shinde (10) and Ricky Bhui (16) failing to fire, Andhra owed its respectable total to an unbroken 40-run stand for the ninth wicket between Girinath Reddy (14 n.o, 1x4) and Sasikanth (26 n.o., 18b, 4x4).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app