July 08, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Vritti Agarwal, the young talent, became the first swimmer from Telangana to make it to the Asian Games when she was named in the 4x200m women’s relay squad.

The 16-year-old Vritti said though she had been targeting an Asian Games berth, it was a pleasant surprise to get selected at an young age.

“Honestly, I was hoping to make it later, not now. But I am glad and ready for the huge challenge,” said the 12th standard Commerce student of Obul Reddy School.

“I was hoping to make the cut in 1,500m, 800m and 400m freestyle events. But somehow couldn’t make it,” said Vritti, who defied stomach infection to participate in the recent senior Nationals and finished with two bronze and a silver medal.

Vritti, who clinched gold in the Khelo India Games and then set a National record in the junior Nationals, is confidence personified.

“I don’t give too much of a thought to the line-up. One of the better ways for me to stay focused is to listen to light music before any big event and then just try to give my best.”

It has been a remarkable career for Vritti, who was first spotted by John Siddiqui because of her passion and broad shoulders, at a summer camp when she was just eight. “He always has faith in me and I am grateful to him and to my parents for encouraging me to take up swimming with all seriousness,” Vritti said.

The fact that her family preferred to stay close to Zion Sportz Swimming Academy at Bachupally was also a reminder of her passion to keep improving.

On the Asian Games, Vritti, who admires Katie Ledecky, said: “I am sure the Games will motivate me for the next edition and bring laurels to the country.”

