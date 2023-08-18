ADVERTISEMENT

Kian Martin books a spot in the semifinals

August 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Dipak Ragav S 10163

Mahabalipuram

Sweden’s Kian Martin booked a spot in the semifinals with an impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event at Mahabalipuram on Friday. Martin found a good rhythm with the long reeling rights, posting a solid heat total of 15.25 to overcome Joh Azuchi of Japan. He will meet another Japanese surfer, Raiha Onou, in the semifinals on Saturday. Other standouts in the quarterfinals included Tenshi Iwami (Japan), who earned a 14.50 two-wave. In the women’s section, Sara Wakita and Kana Nakashio made it to the semifinals. 

Kian Martin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US