Surabhi aims an Olympic medal

The 20-year-old shooter wants to keep improving

V.V. Subrahmayam

HYDERABAD

Fresh from her individual 50m prone silver in the recently-held ISSF Junior shooting World Cup in Germany, which was also her maiden international event, 20-year-old R. Surabhi Bharadwaj is now aiming it big - to win an Olympic medal.

“The World Cup being my first international competition, I was excited and a little timid while rubbing shoulders with the world’s top players,” Surabhi told The Hindu after her return.

“The extreme weather change, wind assessment during a game and competing with top players from different countries built up the pressure, but I gave my best as I was confident. Before leaving for Suhl, there was not much expectation as it was my first international exposure,” Surabhi added.

“Now, the target shifts to the World Cups with the ultimate goal being an Olympic medal. Shooting is an expensive sport and though my parents have been supporting me, I am looking forward to the State Government's support to realise bigger goals.

“We have preparatory camps in New Delhi from June 15 for the upcoming World Cups and I am keen to keep improving each day. I am grateful to my coach BIbaswan Ganguly. But for his encouragement, everything would have remained a dream,” the third year Engineering student said.

“Right now, I don’t have a rifle of my own and I’m training with the one provided at the Gun For Glory Academy (GFG), run by Gagan Narang. I also feel it is the right time to have a qualified physio and a mental ability trainer to enhance my performances.”

Surabhi added: “Being part of Gun For Glory, I am also into the Leap Project in which GFG supports selected players for one year. I am grateful to Gagan sir, who is also my favourite shooter along with Abhinav Bindra, for always sharing his technical expertise and his own experiences before any major selections or competitions.”