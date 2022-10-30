Supernatural and Mozelle catch the eye

Supernatural and Mozelle caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 30) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Phanta (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Scaramanga (Zervan) 42. Easy.

800m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 51, 600/38. In good shape. Outlander (H. Gore) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Presidential (Kirtish), Eleos (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Dufy (Merchant) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Fashion Icon (P. Vinod), Goldiva (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mount Sinai (Mustakim) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Mozelle (V. Jodha) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Moved attractively.